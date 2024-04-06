Stephen Fredette Sells 2,272 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.