Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCM. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 585.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.