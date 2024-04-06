STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after buying an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $130,633,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

