Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.20

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.20 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.51). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.50), with a volume of 4,094,226 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 172.50 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.60.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,408.29). Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

