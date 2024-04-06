SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Increased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

