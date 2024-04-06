SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Auour Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

