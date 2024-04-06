SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Insider Spar Business Services Inc Sells 150,000 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,442.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 18th, Spar Business Services Inc sold 443 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $456.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

