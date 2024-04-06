Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

