Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

RSP stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

