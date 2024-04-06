Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $188,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $861,000.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

