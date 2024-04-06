Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,719 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

