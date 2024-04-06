Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.63% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,051,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after buying an additional 171,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 254,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $61.85.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.