Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.94 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

