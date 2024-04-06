Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.