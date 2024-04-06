Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

