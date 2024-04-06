Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,611 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

