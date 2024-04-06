Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 20,403 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

