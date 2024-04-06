Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE SO opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.13%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

