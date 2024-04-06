Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.34

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $40.74. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

