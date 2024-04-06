Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.9% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 57,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.