SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 7.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.52. Approximately 870,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,480,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after buying an additional 524,476 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

