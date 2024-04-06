Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.70. 42,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 85,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11.

In other Snowline Gold news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

