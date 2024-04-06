Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snowflake by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

