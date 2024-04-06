Smith Salley & Associates Sells 316 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

