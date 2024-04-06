Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,250 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.26% of Hooker Furnishings worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 2.3 %

HOFT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 18,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is -122.67%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

