Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 26,718 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

