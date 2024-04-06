Smith Salley & Associates Invests $432,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

