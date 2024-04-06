Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $16.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $784.21. 2,102,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $750.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

