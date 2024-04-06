Smith Salley & Associates Has $319,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235,502 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $205.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.99 and a 52-week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

