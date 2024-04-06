Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

