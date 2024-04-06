Smith Salley & Associates Buys 665 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

