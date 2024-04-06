Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 621 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $266.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $280.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

