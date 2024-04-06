SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.40. Approximately 505,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.57.

Separately, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.70.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5750591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

