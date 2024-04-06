Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 15,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 94,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

