Shentu Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $123.65 million and $1.87 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 132,983,892 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

