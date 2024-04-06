Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

SHEL stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $71.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

