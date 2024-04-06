Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.12

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.12 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 55.60 ($0.70). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 101,388 shares.

Severfield Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £175.20 million, a P/E ratio of 808.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Severfield’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.