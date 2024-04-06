Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Increased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

