Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Shares Up 0.5%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.17. 2,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

