Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.17. 2,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.