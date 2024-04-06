SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 143976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

SDI Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49. The firm has a market cap of £60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,917.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.83.

Insider Activity at SDI Group

In related news, insider Stephen Brown acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,478.03). Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

