Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KVYO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.