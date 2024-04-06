Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,078 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $69,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,994,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

