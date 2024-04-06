Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading Down 0.5%

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 777,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,744,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Safety Shot Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

