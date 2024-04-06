Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5355 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $6.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $68.09 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $992.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.66% and a net margin of 96.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

