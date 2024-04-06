Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CFO Sells $6,300,000.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rumble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 69.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Rumble by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Rumble by 26.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

