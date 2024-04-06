RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

