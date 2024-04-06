Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $69.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

