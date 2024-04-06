Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $85,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 743,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,451. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

