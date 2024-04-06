Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $313.56

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.56 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 328.80 ($4.13). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 325.20 ($4.08), with a volume of 1,004,440 shares changing hands.

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

