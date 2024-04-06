Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Insider Transactions at Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after buying an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

ROKU opened at $59.83 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.